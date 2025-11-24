Beekeepers work at honeybee farm in Assam, India

Beekeepers examine honeycombs from a beehive at a honeybee farm in Mayong village in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Nov. 23, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Beekeepers examine honeycombs from a beehive at a honeybee farm in Mayong village in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Nov. 23, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

A beekeeper examines a honeycomb from a beehive at a honeybee farm in Mayong village in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Nov. 23, 2025. Photo: Xinhua