Z-9D Ship-borne helicopters in takeoff and landing training

A Z-9D ship-borne helicopter attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command lifts off from the amphibious assault ship Anhui (Hull 33) during a take-off and landing training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tang Haoran)

