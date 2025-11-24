PHOTO / CHINA
People appreciate seagulls, enjoying warm sunshine in southwest China
By Ecns.cn Published: Nov 24, 2025 01:47 PM
With clear and pleasant weather in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, residents and tourists visit the shores of Dianchi Lake to feed the seagulls on Nov. 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

With clear and pleasant weather in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, residents and tourists visit the shores of Dianchi Lake to feed the seagulls on Nov. 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)


 
With clear and pleasant weather in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, residents and tourists visit the shores of Dianchi Lake to feed the seagulls on Nov. 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

With clear and pleasant weather in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, residents and tourists visit the shores of Dianchi Lake to feed the seagulls on Nov. 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)


 
With clear and pleasant weather in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, residents and tourists visit the shores of Dianchi Lake to feed the seagulls on Nov. 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

With clear and pleasant weather in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, residents and tourists visit the shores of Dianchi Lake to feed the seagulls on Nov. 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)


 