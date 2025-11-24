A glimpse of 22nd China Int'l Semiconductor Expo in Beijing

People visit the 22nd China International Semiconductor Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2025. The expo opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)

A child visits the 22nd China International Semiconductor Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2025. The expo opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)

A man visits the 22nd China International Semiconductor Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2025. The expo opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)

An exhibitor demonstrates the working principle of the maglev bearingless pump during the 22nd China International Semiconductor Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2025. The expo opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)