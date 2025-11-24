2 go into cardiac arrest in S. Korea's car accident

Two people went into cardiac arrest in South Korea's car accident on Monday afternoon, according to Yonhap news agency.



A van crashed into a crowded area at a port of Udo, an islet near the southern resort island of Jeju, at around 2:47 p.m. local time.



Two people went into cardiac arrest, and other casualties were still unknown.



The fire authorities were handling the situation at the scene and investigating the exact circumstances of the crash.

