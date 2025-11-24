高市早苗称没机会与李强总理在G20交谈，外交部回应

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

在11月24日举行的中国外交部例行记者会上，有日媒记者提问称：日本首相高市早苗在上周日G20峰会后表示，她没有机会与李强总理交谈。她还称，日本对与中国进行各种对话持开放态度。请问中方对此有何评论？At a regular press conference of the Chinese Foreign Ministry on November 24, a Japanese reporter asked that: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi claimed after G20 Summit that she had no opportunity to speak with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. She also claimed Japan remains open to various forms of dialogue with China. What is China's comment on this?对此，外交部发言人毛宁表示，我们希望日方能够严肃对待中方的关切，收回在涉台问题上的错误言论，以实际行动展现对话的诚意。In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that China hopes Japan will take China’s concerns seriously, withdraw its erroneous remarks on Taiwan question, and demonstrate genuine sincerity for dialogue through concrete actions.