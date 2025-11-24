Photo: screengrab from the official website of Brasil 247

By Brasil 247 - During the 6th India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Summit, held on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Meeting, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the three countries share a unique identity as major democracies and emerging economies, positioning them to play a decisive role in global governance. The information was reported by Agência Gov.Lula highlighted that IBSA can strengthen cooperation on technology, health and democratic values, presenting a unified voice for the Global South.He stressed that the three nations are capable of assuming leadership in the debate on data governance and artificial intelligence. According to Lula, "We are in a position to be at the forefront of global governance of artificial intelligence." He added that the partnership allows open dialogue on human rights, gender equity, sexual and reproductive rights, the fight against extremism and the defense of democracy.Lula said the forum has the potential to expand cooperation in vaccines, medicines, essential inputs and decent work. He also reaffirmed the importance of the IBSA Fund, created in 2004, describing it as a successful South-South initiative that has supported 51 projects in 40 countries aimed at reducing poverty and food insecurity. The president noted that the fund served as an early model for the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, a Brazilian proposal endorsed by the G20 during the country's presidency in 2024.Looking ahead, Lula emphasized that trilateral coordination among Brazil, India and South Africa can "permanently reflect in the UN, the G20 and the BRICS", strengthening the influence of Global South nations in shaping the international order. He said the meeting renewed a sense of optimism among the three governments, adding: "The feeling I have from this meeting is one of hope."The IBSA mechanism was created in 2003 to promote cooperation among three major democracies of the Global South, advocating multilateral reform and enhanced South-South development strategies. The summit took place as the G20, chaired this year by South Africa under the theme "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability," held sessions focused on inequality, energy transition and sustainable development financing.According to the Brazilian presidency, Lula reiterated during the G20 discussions that global inequality must be treated as an emergency. He called for innovative financing tools—such as debt-for-development swaps—and the taxation of the super-rich to support climate and social initiatives. The president also advanced the view that the G20 should outline a clear roadmap to phase out fossil fuels.The meeting reinforced the strategic relevance of both IBSA and the G20. Representing over 80 percent of global GDP and 75 percent of international trade, the G20 plays a central role in global supply chains. Brazil's main exports to G20 partners include aircraft, petroleum, iron, steel, metallic ores and agricultural products.(Reported by Brasil 247 on November 24, 2025)