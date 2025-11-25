PHOTO / CHINA
Clearing the way
By VCG Published: Nov 25, 2025 12:17 AM
Sanitation workers clear snow from the road in Lanzhou, Northwest China's Gansu Province, on November 24, 2025. The city witnessed its first snowfall since the start of the winter in 2025 that day. Photo: VCG

