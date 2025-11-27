GT Podcast with Mulan: China completes 1st emergency launch to country’s space station; China, EU strengthen dialogue at ministerial, senior official levels

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

In today’s podcast:The uncrewed Shenzhou-22 spacecraft, China's first emergency launch in the history of its manned space program, docked with China's Tiangong space station on Tuesday, some three hours and 40 minutes after liftoff, according to the China Manned Space Agency.China and European countries have ramped up economic and trade exchanges lately. Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy China International Trade Representative Ling Ji on Tuesday met with Timo Jaatinen, Finnish Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment. The two sides exchanged views on China-Finland and China-EU economic and trade relations.More than two weeks have passed since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made her erroneous remarks on the Taiwan question. Yet neither Takaichi nor Japanese diplomats have committed to retracting those erroneous statements. The Global Times has invited three international scholars to offer their insights on the resurgence of Japanese militarism.The Global Times examines the latest Japanese domestic and international reactions to Takaichi's hardline rhetoric, and how this far‑right, militaristic‑leaning prime minister has, to some extent, become the biggest source of unease for her own country.When the International Olympic Committee awarded its Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award to Chinese volleyball legend Lang Ping on Monday, the honor was more than a personal career summit. It was a world-class recognition of the enduring "spirit of the Chinese women's national volleyball team" - a collective ethos that has shaped generations of athletes and left an imprint far beyond sports itself.