日本自卫队有人称“能击沉福建舰”，国防部回应八个字！

Jiang Bin, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson

27日在国防部例行记者会上，有记者就“日本自卫队内部人士称，福建舰在台湾海峡采取军事行动，日本和美国军队将有能力击沉”进行提问。At the regular press conference of China’s Ministry of National Defense on Thursday, a reporter raised a question regarding a claim from a source in the Japanese Self-Defense Forces that if the aircraft carrier Fujian takes military action in the Taiwan Straits, "the Japanese and US forces will have the capability to sink it."对此，国防部新闻发言人蒋斌回应说：“痴人说梦 ，不自量力。”In response, Jiang Bin, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson, said that “it is nothing but sheer fantasy and an overestimation of one’s own abilities.”