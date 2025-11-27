Chief Executive John Lee inspects blaze-engulfed residential compound and announces distribution of HK$10,000 to each affected household

By: Global Times | Published: Nov 27, 2025 08:37 PM

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive John Lee visited the site of the blaze-engulfed Wang Fu Court residential compound for an inspection on Thursday. The fire in all seven buildings are basically under control, according to local media reports. The HKSAR will also distribute HK$10,000 in emergency cash ...