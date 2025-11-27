Tsinghua student sets sights on new heights after 2025 National Games gold

Shao Yuqi competes for team Hubei in the women's high jump during China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on November 19, 2025. Photo: VCG

On the night of November 19, China's 15th National Games featured an exciting women's high jump showdown. Shao Yuqi, a standout from Central China's Hubei Province, cleared 1.90 meters with remarkable consistency to claim the gold medal.Applauses and cheers filled the stadium as Shao cupped her right hand to her ear, taking in the moment. Her victory marked a remarkable climb from an eighth-place finish at the previous National Games and secured Hubei's first-ever gold in the women's high jump.The video of her winning jump has drawn over 450,000 likes on her personal Douyin account, while one clip of hers has topped 2 million likes, making her a rising star athlete on Chinese social media.In an interview with the Global Times, Shao said cupping her ear was spontaneous, not preplanned. She explained the impulse behind the gesture: "At that moment, when I looked toward the stands, they were full of spectators cheering for me. I just wanted them to cheer even louder, so I could hear them more clearly."Back at Tsinghua University, Shao has resumed her graduate studies in the School of Social Sciences, majoring in physical education. She shared how she balances daily training with academics, her plans for the next stage of her career, and how she is navigating the sudden attention that has come with her rise.On the night of the final, amid cold wind and light rain, a total of 18 athletes competed in the women's high jump. Shao cleared 1.75, 1.80 and 1.84 meters on her first attempts. For the 1.87 meters, she cleared the bar on her second try, while Shanghai's Lu Jiawen succeeded on her third attempt, leaving the two as the only competitors still in contention.At 1.90 meters, both failed their first two attempts. On Shao's final jump, she ran, jumped and arched gracefully over the bar, landing cleanly on the mat to claim victory.In the final, Shao had her own strategy. She said that she was also watching her competitors, knowing that if they cleared the height, she would need to aim for a higher jump, possibly 1.92 meters.A jump of 1.90 meters is not unusual for Shao. In fact, she cleared the same height to set a personal best and won the 2024 National Athletics Grand Prix. She matched that mark again at the 2025 National Athletics Championships, successfully defending her title.Looking back at the previous National Games, then 19-year-old Shao finished eighth and missed the podium. She noted that at the time, her mindset and mental maturity were still developing, and she hadn't performed at her best."Now I feel I have the ability, and I go into every competition with confidence and a determination to win," she said.After this victory, Shao posted on her personal social media account: "I am not the so-called standard genius that the public often talks about. I take every small step seriously. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me. This honor belongs to all of us!"Despite her growing fame, Shao faces skepticism about her height, a perceived disadvantage in high jump. At 1.75 meters, Shao does not have the typical height advantage of a high jumper. But she said, "I feel that my presence is to once again prove to everyone that being 'short' doesn't stop you from jumping very high." She pointed to Sweden's 2004 Olympic champion Stefan Holm, 1.81 meters tall, as proof."The public says 'you are not suited for this event,' but our so-called disadvantage is something that can become a weapon to break the norms," added Shao.She began taking on the high jump in sixth grade of the primary school, when a coach noticed her talent. She eventually joined Tsinghua University as a high-level athlete, studying business administration as an undergraduate and later shifting to physical education for graduate school.Born in Wuhan, capital of Hubei in 2002, Shao has been a student-athlete since she was little. Balancing academics and training, she says, isn't rare. "For me, it means fully dedicating myself during training, and when studying, doing my best to keep up by using every bit of fragmented time efficiently."She receives training six days a week, with afternoon sessions from 3 to 6 pm, including roughly two hours of high-intensity work daily, a routine comparable to that of many full-time professional athletes.With her rising fame on social media platforms, certain topics have emerged, including "being a Tsinghua student," "her appearance," and "her height."Shao doesn't view these comments as criticism but rather as curiosity about her. As for the praise, she added, "I feel I deserve it."She described her approach as setting small goals that eventually lead to bigger ones. For now, Shao remains focused on improving her personal best, with international competition a potential next step in her journey."My immediate goal for next year is to continue improving my personal best," she said. "Ideally, I hope to qualify for the Asian Games. I think I can make a push for it and fight for a place on the podium."Shao's best result in an international competition so far is a silver medal at the Asian Indoor Championships. Currently, she continues to train for domestic events, but she may compete internationally in the future to earn ranking points and improve her global standing.

Shao Yuqi cups her right hand to her ear to listen to the cheers and applause at the Guangdong Olympic Sports Center during China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on November 19, 2025. Photo: Courtesy of Shao Yuqi