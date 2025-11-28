PHOTO / WORLD
Paying respect
By VCG Published: Nov 28, 2025 12:27 AM
Mahouts ride on painted elephants as they march during a procession near the Territorial Defence Command to pay their respects to Thailand's former queen Sirikit - who passed away on October 26 - in Bangkok, Thailand on November 27, 2025. Photo: VCG

