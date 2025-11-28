Chinese Embassy in Tajikistan strongly condemns armed attack near Afghan border that killed three Chinese nationals

Screenshot of a WeChat post of theChinese Embassy in Tajikistan

The Chinese Embassy in Tajikistan on Friday strongly condemned an armed attack on Wednesday evening in the border district of Shamsiddin-Shohin in Khatlon region near Afghanistan, leaving three Chinese nationals dead and one injured.The embassy called it a grave criminal act, and expressed deep condolences over the deaths and extended sincere sympathies to the families of the victims, according to a statement published by the embassy on its official WeChat account.It also activated its emergency response mechanism immediately and dispatched a working team to the scene on Thursday morning to handle follow-up matters, visit the injured, and assist Chinese company personnel in the area.The Chinese embassy has also urged Tajik authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, bring the perpetrators to justice, and take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions, and projects in the country.The embassy has issued an urgent alert advising Chinese nationals in Tajikistan to closely monitor the regional security situation and avoid traveling to or working near the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. Chinese nationals currently in the area are urged to leave as soon as possible. In case of emergency, they are advised to promptly contact local police and seek assistance from the embassy.Three Chinese workers in Tajikistan were killed in a drone attack that was carried out from across the border in Afghanistan, Tajikistan's government said on Thursday, reported the Times of Central Asia on Friday.The attack targeted a camp housing company employees in Tajikistan's southwestern Khatlon region on Wednesday night, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the report said."This attack was carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle" carrying explosives, the ministry said, per the media report.The Tajik ministry condemned "these acts of terrorist groups" and urged Afghan authorities to stabilize and secure their side of the border, according to the Times of Central Asia.The attack targeted the LLC Shohin SM workers' camp near the 1st Border Guard Post "Istiqlol" in the Yol Border Detachment, Anadolu Agency reported.The Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan also issued a renewed warning to Chinese companies and personnel engaged in gold mining operations in the affected region, urging them to leave the area as soon as possible.It also advised that in case of an emergency, individuals should immediately contact local police and reach out to the embassy for assistance.