PHOTO / WORLD
Palestinians repair fishing boat in west of Gaza City
By Xinhua Published: Nov 28, 2025 08:51 AM
A Palestinian repairs a fishing boat destroyed during the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, inside the seaport in west of Gaza City, on Nov. 27, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian repairs a fishing boat destroyed during the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, inside the seaport in west of Gaza City, on Nov. 27, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 
Palestinians repair a fishing boat destroyed during the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, inside the seaport in west of Gaza City, on Nov. 27, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians repair a fishing boat destroyed during the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, inside the seaport in west of Gaza City, on Nov. 27, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 
A Palestinian repairs a fishing boat destroyed during the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, inside the seaport in west of Gaza City, on Nov. 27, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian repairs a fishing boat destroyed during the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, inside the seaport in west of Gaza City, on Nov. 27, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 
Palestinians repair a fishing boat destroyed during the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, inside the seaport in west of Gaza City, on Nov. 27, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians repair a fishing boat destroyed during the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, inside the seaport in west of Gaza City, on Nov. 27, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 