PHOTO / WORLD
View of underground library in Warsaw, Poland
By Xinhua Published: Nov 28, 2025 08:52 AM
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2025 shows a view of Metroteka, an underground library recently opened at Kondratowicza metro station, in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2025 shows a view of Metroteka, an underground library recently opened at Kondratowicza metro station, in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


 

People visit Metroteka, an underground library recently opened at Kondratowicza metro station, in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 26, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People visit Metroteka, an underground library recently opened at Kondratowicza metro station, in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 26, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


 


 

People visit Metroteka, an underground library recently opened at Kondratowicza metro station, in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 26, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People visit Metroteka, an underground library recently opened at Kondratowicza metro station, in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 26, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


 


 

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2025 shows a view of Metroteka, an underground library recently opened at Kondratowicza metro station, in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2025 shows a view of Metroteka, an underground library recently opened at Kondratowicza metro station, in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


 