View of underground library in Warsaw, Poland

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2025 shows a view of Metroteka, an underground library recently opened at Kondratowicza metro station, in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)





People visit Metroteka, an underground library recently opened at Kondratowicza metro station, in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 26, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)









