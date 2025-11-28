Jingu Haihe Tunnel for Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway drilled through successfully

This photo taken on Nov. 27, 2025 shows a view of the construction site of the Jingu Haihe Tunnel for the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway in Tianjin, north China. The Jingu Haihe Tunnel project for Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway was drilled through successfully on Thursday. The 6.7-kilometer long Jingu Haihe Tunnel is the only tunnel along the entire railway line, with a maximum excavation diameter reaching 13.8 meters. It is also the first tunnel for high-speed railway across Haihe River. The Tianjin-Weifang railway will connect Binhai Station in Tianjin and Weifang North Station in east China's Shandong Province, with a total length of approximately 349 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on Nov. 27, 2025 shows an interior view of the Jingu Haihe Tunnel for the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway in Tianjin, north China.

A worker operates inside the Jingu Haihe Tunnel for the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway in Tianjin, north China, on Nov. 27, 2025.

A drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2025 shows a view of the construction site of the Jingu Haihe Tunnel for the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway in Tianjin, north China.