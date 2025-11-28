Hefei in China's Anhui promotes development of intelligent robot industry

An engineer observes a humanoid robot grabbing a component at a laboratory of Leju Robotics in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2025. In recent years, Hefei has been actively promoting the development of its intelligent robot industry. The city is now home to a full-chain industrial system for research, development and manufacturing of robotics that comprises 190 related enterprises. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A staff member trains a humanoid robot to fetch objects for data collection purpose at Zerith, a robotics company, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

An engineer runs a simulation program at Leju Robotics in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A humanoid robot, operated by a staff member for data collection purpose, fetches objects at Zerith, a robotics company, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)