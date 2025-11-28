Renewal of Tianjin's Sanshui grocery market improves amenities for local residents

People have fun at a reading room at Sanshui grocery market in Hexi District of Tianjin, north China, Nov. 25, 2025. With reading room, coffee outlet and grocery stalls brought under the same roof, Sanshui market, a traditional shopping place of more than 20 years old, was given a new life when it went through a refurbishing project and opened to business again in September this year. Thanks to the newly added scenarios, Sanshui is no longer a mere source of daily necessities to the over 30,000 residents in 13 surrounding communities, but also a space to spend their leisure time in. The renewal of this grocery market is just one of the many vivid examples of Hexi District's efforts to improve amenities for the local residents. To date, the district is home to 46 "15-minute circles of daily convenience," where local residents are able to meet their daily needs within a 5-minute walk and access quality services within a 15-minute walk. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People shop at Sanshui grocery market in Hexi District of Tianjin, north China, Nov. 25, 2025.

This photo shows a view inside Sanshui grocery market in Hexi District of Tianjin, north China, Nov. 25, 2025.

A senior woman pays at an ice-cream stall at Sanshui grocery market in Hexi District of Tianjin, north China, Nov. 25, 2025.