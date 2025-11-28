In pics: various bridges across Guangxi's rural area

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows tourists posing for photos on a small bridge in a village of Jinde Town in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Mountains, gullies and streams surrounding the villages across Guangxi's rural area make bridges the must for production and daily life. Small bridges are not only important transportation link, but also play a crucial role in culture inheritance, industrial development and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A villager works near a timber lounge bridge in Batuan Village in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers and tourists watch a fish-catching competition on an arch lounge bridge in Peixiu Village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An old woman walks past a timber lounge bridge in Batuan Village in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)