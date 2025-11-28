Chinese culture night in Kuwait showcases food, music, Mandarin language

People attend the Chinese culture night event at the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Nov. 26, 2025. A Chinese culture night featuring food, music and Mandarin activities was held on Wednesday at the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A Chinese culture night featuring food, music and Mandarin activities was held on Wednesday at the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait.The event brought together cultural displays, culinary stations, and language-themed performances, offering local audiences an immersive experience of both traditional and contemporary Chinese culture.A series of stage performances formed the highlight of the evening, showcasing the accomplishments of Chinese-language learners in Kuwait. A children's choir opened the performance with Let's Paddle Together, followed by a piano rendition of The Butterfly Lovers. The students also recited classic Chinese poetry and delivered speeches on their personal experiences in China.

People enjoy Chinese traditional instrumental works during the Chinese culture night event at the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Nov. 26, 2025. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Additional performances included a duet of Iron, Blood and Loyal Heart, a XiangSheng (crosstalk) piece, a recital titled The Chinese Language and a Hanfu show. The program concluded with traditional instrumental works by musicians from the China Conservatory of Music.Alongside the performances, cultural workshops allowed visitors to experience Chinese craftsmanship. Participants tried lacquer fan making, lantern crafting, Song-brocade wind chime assembly and Miao-silver ornament magnet design. A calligraphy station offered guests personalised name cards written by teachers, while a tea-art booth introduced traditional tea preparation methods.Food also drew significant crowds, with five culinary stations presenting classic Chinese dishes and snacks to highlight the regional diversity of Chinese cuisine.

People enjoy Chinese food during the Chinese culture night event at the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Nov. 26, 2025. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Liu Xiang, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, said at the event that the program aims to use food as a bridge and culture as a link to deepen mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.He noted that China stands ready to work with Kuwait to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, carry forward traditional friendship, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.