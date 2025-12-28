Smart educational toys in S China gain global market share

A R&D staff member tests an intelligent blocks toy at the headquarters of Giiker in Shunde, Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. As traditional toys are stuck in price and homogenization competition, a batch of smart educational toys is quietly opening up new markets at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A worker works on the production line of Giiker in Shunde, Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. As traditional toys are stuck in price and homogenization competition, a batch of smart educational toys is quietly opening up new markets at home and abroad.（Xinhua）

This photo taken in January 2024 shows a staff member (R) introducing a toy produced by Giiker to a client at an international toy fair in Nuremberg, Germany. As traditional toys are stuck in price and homogenization competition, a batch of smart educational toys is quietly opening up new markets at home and abroad. (Xinhua)

This photo shows Rubik's Cube components at an intelligent manufacturing base of the technology company GANCUBE in Shunde, Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. As traditional toys are stuck in price and homogenization competition, a batch of smart educational toys is quietly opening up new markets at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Huo Siying)