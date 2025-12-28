Model train exhibition held in Shanghai

People visit a model train exhibition in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 27, 2025. The theme exhibition and related special activities were held at Shanghai Mass Art Center on Saturday. More than 50 model trains shuttled among ten theme scenes, presenting visitors with a wonderful miniature world about trains and railways. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

