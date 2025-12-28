Robot skills competition kicks off in China's Shenzhen

A robot distributes gifts to visitors during a robot skills competition in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 27, 2025. The robot skills competition kicked off here on Friday and will last till Dec. 30, 2025. Over 100 teams participate in robot application matches ranging from industrial manufacturing, healthcare to emergency rescue scenarios. (Xinhua/Wang Feng)

Contestants control a robot during a robot skills competition in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 27, 2025. The robot skills competition kicked off here on Friday and will last till Dec. 30, 2025. Over 100 teams participate in robot application matches ranging from industrial manufacturing, healthcare to emergency rescue scenarios. (Xinhua/Wang Feng)

This photo shows a competition of intelligent warehouse logistics robot system during a robot skills competition in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 27, 2025. The robot skills competition kicked off here on Friday and will last till Dec. 30, 2025. Over 100 teams participate in robot application matches ranging from industrial manufacturing, healthcare to emergency rescue scenarios. (Xinhua/Wang Feng)