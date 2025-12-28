View of Maowei Sea in China's Guangxi

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2025 shows the winter scenery of the Maowei Sea in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In winter, the Maowei Sea in Guangxi presents picturesque scenery. In recent years, Guangxi has implemented high-standard ecological protection of the marine environment in the Beibu Gulf, transforming the Maowei Sea into a new cultural and tourism landmark. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

