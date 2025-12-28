Ice and snow Nadam fair featuring winter fishing kicks off in China's Daqing

Tourists pose for photos during a winter fishing event of a Nadam fair in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 27, 2025. An ice and snow Nadam fair featuring winter fishing kicked off here on Saturday. The integrated development fishery, and cultural and tourism industry in Dorbod has not only boosted tourism market, but also increased the income of local fishermen. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People perform during a winter fishing event of a Nadam fair in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 27, 2025.

A child poses for a photo with a newly-caught fish during a Nadam fair in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 27, 2025.

