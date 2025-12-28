People visit ice sculpture festival in St. Petersburg, Russia

This photo shows an exhibit titled "Father Frost" at an ice sculpture festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 27, 2025. The event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

People visit an ice sculpture festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 27, 2025. The event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

