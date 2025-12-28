Thailand, Cambodia reach agreement on ceasefire

Thai Defense Minister Natthapon Nakpanich (C) speaks during a press conference after the third Special Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee meeting held at a border checkpoint in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2025. Thailand and Cambodia signed a joint statement on Saturday to agree on a ceasefire from 12:00 p.m. local time. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Thai Defense Minister Natthapon Nakpanich (C) speaks during a press conference after the third Special Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee meeting held at a border checkpoint in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2025. Thailand and Cambodia signed a joint statement on Saturday to agree on a ceasefire from 12:00 p.m. local time. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Thailand and Cambodia signed a joint statement on Saturday to agree on a ceasefire from 12:00 p.m. local time.The statement was inked by Thai Defense Minister Natthapon Nakpanich and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Seiha during the third Special General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, which was held on the Thai side of the border in Chanthaburi province.Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Natthapon said the statement's key points included an agreement by both sides to maintain current troop deployments without further movement, and that no troop movements or patrols would be conducted toward the other side's positions.Natthapon stated that the Thai armed forces will consider a ceasefire only when all hostilities are clearly observed based on actual behavior and action on the ground.The ceasefire will be monitored for 72 hours, Natthapon said, adding that "once the situation stabilizes, civilians will be able to safely return to their homes, after which the 18 detained Cambodian soldiers will be released, according to the international norm and practice."According to the Cambodian Defense Ministry, Thailand will return 18 captured Cambodian soldiers if a ceasefire has been fully maintained for 72 hours.Both sides also agreed to refer to the Joint Boundary Commission to resume, at the earliest, the survey and demarcation work, in accordance with existing agreements between the two countries to achieve lasting peace along the border.