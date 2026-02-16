Iran's FM heads to Geneva for 2nd round of nuke talks with US

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi left Tehran on Sunday for Geneva for a second round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States, the Foreign Ministry said.



The talks are scheduled for Tuesday and will be mediated by Oman, the ministry said in a statement.



Araghchi is leading what the ministry described as a "diplomatic and specialized" delegation. He is expected to meet Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, among other officials.



Iranian and U.S. delegations, led by Araghchi and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, held a first round of talks in Muscat on Feb. 6. Witkoff will again lead the U.S. delegation in Geneva, according to U.S. media reports.



Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi signaled Tehran's willingness to compromise on its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. He told the BBC on Sunday that the ball was "in America's court to prove that they want to do a deal."



Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, citing a senior diplomat, reported that the Muscat talks also touched on potential economic cooperation, including oil, gas, and mining, as well as possible aircraft purchases.



Hamid Ghanbari, a deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy and a member of Iran's negotiating team, said discussions included joint investment in energy and mining projects and the potential purchase of U.S.-made aircraft. Any agreement, he said, must ensure the release of Iran's frozen assets abroad in a "real and usable" manner, according to Fars.



Ghanbari said Iran was seeking a "serious agreement" but would not accept zero uranium enrichment, a key sticking point in past negotiations. Washington views enrichment inside Iran as a potential pathway to nuclear weapons, an allegation Tehran denies.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump prefers diplomacy and a negotiated settlement. "No one's ever been able to do a successful deal with Iran, but we're going to try," Rubio said at a news conference in Bratislava.



In 2018, Trump withdrew the United States from a landmark nuclear agreement that eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, and reimposed sweeping economic penalties.



Separately, Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, warned on Sunday that any war would carry consequences for the United States. In remarks carried by the official IRNA news agency, he criticized what he described as Trump's recent threats.



"If Trump seeks war with Iran, why does he speak of negotiation?" Mousavi said, adding that entering a conflict would "teach him a lesson" and end his "blustering."



On Friday, Trump said the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, had been ordered to join the USS Abraham Lincoln and three guided-missile destroyers already deployed to the region.



He said he was weighing military options if negotiations failed.



"I'll talk to them as long as I like, and we'll see if we can get a deal," Trump told reporters Thursday. "And if we can't, we'll have to go to phase two. Phase two will be very tough for them."

