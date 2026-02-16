Pahela Falgun festival celebrated in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Women take part in the celebration of the Pahela Falgun festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 14, 2026. The first day on the eleventh month of the Bengali calendar marks the Pahela Falgun festival, during which people celebrate the beginning of the spring. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

Women take part in the celebration of the Pahela Falgun festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 14, 2026. The first day on the eleventh month of the Bengali calendar marks the Pahela Falgun festival, during which people celebrate the beginning of the spring. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

Women take part in the celebration of the Pahela Falgun festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 14, 2026. The first day on the eleventh month of the Bengali calendar marks the Pahela Falgun festival, during which people celebrate the beginning of the spring. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

Women take part in the celebration of the Pahela Falgun festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 14, 2026. The first day on the eleventh month of the Bengali calendar marks the Pahela Falgun festival, during which people celebrate the beginning of the spring. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

Women perform during the Pahela Falgun festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 14, 2026. The first day on the eleventh month of the Bengali calendar marks the Pahela Falgun festival, during which people celebrate the beginning of the spring. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)