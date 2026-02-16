Lantern fair celebrating upcoming Chinese New Year held in Lanzhou, China's Gansu

Tourists visit a lantern fair celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Feb. 14, 2026 shows a lantern fair celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists visit a lantern fair celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists visit a lantern fair celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists visit a lantern fair celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists visit a lantern fair celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists visit a lantern fair celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists pose for photos during a lantern fair celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)