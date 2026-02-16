PHOTO / WORLD
Nepal holds celebratory parade to mark 263rd Army Day
By Xinhua Published: Feb 16, 2026 01:38 PM
The Nepalese Army performs in a celebratory parade marking the 263rd Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

The Nepalese Army performs in a celebratory parade marking the 263rd Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)


The Nepalese Army performs in a celebratory parade marking the 263rd Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

The Nepalese Army performs in a celebratory parade marking the 263rd Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)


The Nepalese Army performs in a celebratory parade marking the 263rd Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

The Nepalese Army performs in a celebratory parade marking the 263rd Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)


The Nepalese Army performs a parachute drill during a celebratory parade marking the 263rd Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

The Nepalese Army performs a parachute drill during a celebratory parade marking the 263rd Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)