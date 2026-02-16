Lakhta Center illuminated in red to celebrate Chinese New Year in Russia

This photo taken on Feb. 15, 2026 shows Lakhta Center, the tallest building in Russia, illuminated in "China red" to celebrate the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

