PHOTO / WORLD
Lakhta Center illuminated in red to celebrate Chinese New Year in Russia
By Xinhua Published: Feb 16, 2026 02:48 PM
This photo taken on Feb. 15, 2026 shows Lakhta Center, the tallest building in Russia, illuminated in China red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

