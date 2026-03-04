Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli naval base in Haifa

Israeli security personnel operate at a house affected during attacks in Moshav Kfar Yuval in northern Israel, near the border with southern Lebanon, on March 3, 2026. Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it launched a rocket barrage toward northern Israel in response to what it described as ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanese areas. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

Hezbollah said Tuesday evening that it has launched a rocket attack on an Israeli naval base in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, describing the move as a response to ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese territory.In a statement, the group said its fighters targeted the naval base with a salvo of what it described as advanced rockets.Hezbollah said that the attack was carried out in retaliation for what it called "criminal Israeli aggression" that has struck dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut's southern suburbs.