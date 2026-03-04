France cannot approve military actions by U.S., Israel: Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that the military operations launched by the United States and Israel were conducted "outside international law" and could not be approved by France.
In a televised address on the situation in Iran and the Middle East, Macron confirmed that the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle was en route to the Mediterranean Sea. The vessel had been in Sweden for military exercises.