U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to "cut off all trade with Spain" for Spain's rejection to allow the U.S. military to use its base for attacks on Iran, while saying he is not happy with Britain either.



"We're going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump told reporters at the beginning of his talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office.



"By the way I'm not happy with the UK either," Trump said. "This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with."

