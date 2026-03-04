Spanish gov't says having necessary resources to contain possible impact of trade embargo by U.S.

The Spanish government said on Tuesday that it has the necessary resources to contain the potential impact of a trade embargo after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade ties with Spain, according to Spanish media reports.



The government said any related measures must respect business autonomy, international law and bilateral agreements between the European Union and the United States.



It noted that Spain is an important member of NATO and a major exporting country within the European Union, maintaining long-term trade relations with 195 countries, including the United States. The government stressed that it will support sectors that may be affected and promote supply chain diversification.



Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz described Trump's remarks as "unacceptable," saying Spain would not accept external pressure.



Trump on Tuesday threatened to "cut off all trade with Spain" over Spain's refusal to allow the U.S. military to use its bases for attacks on Iran. He made the remarks to reporters at the start of his talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office.

