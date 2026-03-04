Canadian PM implores US, Israel to respect rules of int'l engagement

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday expressed regret over the failure of the international order in the Middle East, imploring all parties, including the United States and Israel, to "respect the rules of international engagement."



"Canada calls for a rapid de-escalation of hostilities and is prepared to assist in achieving this goal," he told reporters in Sydney during his visit to Australia, according to a statement issued Tuesday.



Despite decades of UN Security Council resolutions and efforts by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran's nuclear threat remains, he said. However, the United States and Israel have acted without engaging the United Nations or consulting with allies, including Canada, he added.



Canada reaffirms that international law binds all belligerents, Carney said, noting that "resolution of this crisis requires commitment to a broader political solution" and diplomatic engagement "is essential to avoid a wider and deeper conflict."

