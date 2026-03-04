Vietnam opposes use of force against sovereign countries: spokesperson

Vietnam opposes acts involving the use of force against sovereign countries, the Vietnam News Agency reported.



Pham Thu Hang, spokesperson for the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the statement on Tuesday in response to media questions regarding Vietnam's reaction to escalating tensions in the Middle East.



Such actions have caused severe damage and continue to threaten the lives, safety and legitimate interests of people, including Vietnamese citizens in the region, while undermining economic activities as well as peace and stability in the region and beyond, she said.



Vietnam calls on all relevant parties to act responsibly, strictly comply with international law, the Charter of the United Nations and relevant UN resolutions, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, the spokesperson said.



Vietnam also urges the parties to resume negotiations and create favorable conditions for dialogue aimed at resolving differences through peaceful means for the benefit of the people and for regional and global peace, stability and development, she said.

