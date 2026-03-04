China, US should respect each other, pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation: NPC spokesperson

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 04, 2026 03:31 PM

When asked to comment on the future trajectory of China-US relations, Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, said Wednesday at a press conference that China and the US should respect each other, pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. “Facts show that China and the US both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” Lou said, adding that both sides could “work to lengthen the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems.”