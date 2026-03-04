Chinese people will never allow any external forces to interfere in China's internal affairs, says NPC spokesperson on China-Japan ties

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 04, 2026 03:39 PM

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC)，when responding to a reporter’s question related to China-Japan relations, said that China firmly opposes the erroneous remarks made by the Japanese leader regarding Taiwan, noting that the Chinese people will never allow any external forces to interfere in China's internal affairs, and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, at a press conference on Wednesday.