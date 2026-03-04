No country has the right to dominate international affairs, dictate the destiny of other countries, or monopolize development advantages: NPC spokesperson on Iran-related question

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 04, 2026 06:20 PM

China is closely following the Iran situation. Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity must be respected, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, at a press conference on Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, responding to an Iran-related question.