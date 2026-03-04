More than 30 films to hit Chinese theaters in March

Wuthering Heights Photo: Courtesy of Douban

As the Spring Festival box office winds down, more than 30 new domestic and imported films are set to hit Chinese theaters in March, offering audiences a diverse mix of genres and high-profile titles.From classic adaptations like Wuthering Heights to Oscar contenders such as Marty Supreme, female-driven dramas like National Theatre Live: Inter Alia, animated releases including Goat, and sci-fi thrillers like Project Hail Mary, the slate is designed to sustain momentum in China's booming film market, which stood at 10.3 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) in box-office revenue for 2026 as of Wednesday.Hollywood releases are expected to dominate in March following February's domestic-heavy lineup. The Bride!, starring Christian Bale and Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley, opens on Friday. The film reimagines Frankenstein in the 1930s Chicago, weaving a story of desire and rebirth. Wuthering Heights follows on March 13, bringing the classic tale to life with highly stylized visuals that have already sparked discussion in North America.Saturday sees the release of Crime 101, featuring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Berry Keoghan in a star-studded police thriller. Project Hail Mary, opening on March 20, pairs Ryan Gosling with Sandra Hüller for a high-stakes space rescue, combining hard sci-fi with realistic special effects.Oscar nominee Marty Supreme also arrives on March 20, a unique biopic that incorporates table tennis into its storytelling. It received nine nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including Best Picture.British drama National Theatre Live: Inter Alia opens on Sunday, following a judge portrayed by acclaimed actress Rosamund Pike as she navigates a personal and professional crisis when her son is implicated in a sexual assault case.Animation fans have three international titles to look forward to: Goat, produced by NBA star Stephen Curry and the Sony Pictures Animation team behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, opens on March 14 with a story of basketball in an all-animal world.Pixar's Hoppers follows on March 20, telling the story of a girl who transfers her consciousness into a robotic beaver to fight real estate developers alongside animal friends. On the same day, French/Belgian feature Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes arrives. The film earned an Oscar nomination for its charming style.Domestic films remain competitive. Pegasus 3 and Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert continue to perform well. A Table for Two, starring Wang Chuanjun and Jiang ­Shuying, opens on March 14, exploring romance through Shanghai's culinary scene. Another romance, Reflection in the Lake, releases on March 20.Documentary director Fan Lixin's latest work, Way to School, premieres on March 14, portraying the school journeys of children in China, India, and Russia through an international lens.China's box office has surpassed 10 billion yuan so far in 2026, leading global rankings after a successful Chinese New Year holiday.As March begins, the buzz from the lucrative Spring Festival box office is starting to fade, and the Chinese film market is settling into a more typical lull. By longstanding custom, the stretch between the Spring Festival and the May Day holiday serves as a dedicated window for imported blockbusters and smaller, independent domestic films to hit the big screen, Lai Li, an analyst at film data platform Maoyan, told the Global Times on Wednesday.While March movie-going overall is expected to be relatively low-key, the films set for release offer considerable appeal in both quality and variety, she added.With the overall box office projected to be modest, hopes are high that more anticipated titles will confirm March dates and that these films will build momentum through strong word-of-mouth, leading to unexpectedly sustained box-office performance in March, noted Lai.Zhang Peng, a cultural researcher and associate professor at Nanjing Normal University, echoed this view."With such a varied slate of releases, including family-friendly animation, critically acclaimed dramas, Hollywood blockbusters, and domestic sequels, the market is likely to see strong audience turnout throughout the month, keeping daily box-office figures steady," said Zhang.March could be a pivotal month for China's film industry in 2026, sustaining the momentum from the Spring Festival and helping the market build on the 10 billion yuan milestone already achieved this year. The combination of diverse genres and high-profile titles gives audiences plenty of reasons to return to theaters, which bodes well for continued growth and vibrant competition, he added.