Is it better to depend on China than the US?

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 17, 2026 12:02 AM

#ItsNiu A new poll released by Politico shows that swaths of the public in Canada, Germany, France and the UK have soured on the US. Respondents across all four US allies are broadly supportive of efforts to create some distance from the US — and say they’re also more dependent on China. By maintaining stable, high-quality development, China continues to bring greater certainty and confidence to a turbulent world.