Entrepreneurship in China: My Al Journey in China

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 17, 2026 02:40 PM

From Morocco to France and then to Shanghai, Hamza Boukili has built a life in China with a dual identity—he is a faculty member of Applied Mathematics in Shanghai Jiaotong University, and an AI startup founder. After his first exchange program in Shanghai in 2016, he made up his mind to return to the city for development. Being in Shanghai has given Boukili broad room for innovation as he seeks to make his mark amid the rapid rise of AI. ...