Xinyang, Henan: Powering Up for Spring Farming Rush

On March 12, stepping into Lilou village, Xiangdian town, Xixian county, in Henan Province, means being greeted by lush green wheat fields, peach trees in full bloom, and golden rape flowers swaying in the sunlight, with a faint fragrance wafting through the air. Villagers are busy working in the fields, creating a vibrant springtime rural scene.



Xixian county is the birthplace of the ancient state of Xi and is hailed by scholars as the "first county of China." A local saying goes, "Money can't buy the slopes of Xixian; half of the food is rice and half is steamed buns." The county practices a rice-wheat rotation system, with 1 million mu of weak-gluten wheat planted, making it the largest contiguous weak-gluten wheat production base in China. The wheat produced here is exclusively used by famous Chinese liquor companies like Moutai and Wuliangye.



In recent years, Xixian county has been implementing the strategy of "storing grain in the land and in technology," promoting the construction of high-standard farmland projects, and achieving flat fields, convenient irrigation and drainage, laying a solid foundation for the industrialization, modernization, and intelligent development of agriculture. Wheat growth has strict requirements for soil, water, nutrients, temperature, and light, and stable and reliable electricity is the guarantee for the efficient operation of smart agriculture.



In the Smart Agricultural Valley of Lilou village, Xiangdian town, Xixian county, modern Internet of Things (IoT) technology is used to transmit real-time information about wheat growth. Thanks to IoT, villagers can promptly obtain information about soil temperature, humidity, pest infestation, and the weather of the day, ensuring that the wheat gets enough water and guaranteeing a bountiful harvest in summer. To support the spring plowing and irrigation electricity needs of the entire county, State Grid Xixian County Power Supply Company has implemented the high-voltage supporting project for farmland wells. This year, they have newly built 5.688 kilometers of high-voltage lines, installed 20 distribution transformer stations with a capacity of 2,600 kVA, involving 93 wells and benefiting 32,450 mu of farmland.



Nowadays, many villages centered around Lilou village have transformed from traditional agriculture to large-scale and standardized agriculture, driving an average annual increase of over 18,000 yuan for more than 2,000 households in the village and its surrounding areas. State Grid Xixian County Power Supply Company adheres to the principle of "electricity in the fields, service at the field's edge," organizing personnel to proactively understand the electricity usage situation of the villagers, using drones to inspect lines, promptly handling electricity business, and implementing the policy of "processing electricity applications as needed and using them immediately," injecting strong electric power into ensuring bountiful grain harvests, increasing farmers' income, and promoting rural revitalization. (Yang Jie, Zhang Qiqing)

