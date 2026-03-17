China-developed world’s first humanoid tennis robot draws repost, like from Elon Musk

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 17, 2026 03:12 PM

A video of a China-developed humanoid robot playing tennis was posted on X on Sunday and was reposted and liked by Elon Musk on Monday with a brief comment “yeah,” drawing a total of 8.6K likes and sparking widespread attention and discussion. Developed by Galbot, the humanoid tennis robot can rapidly adjust its footwork and positioning, coordinate upper- and lower-body movements to execute swings, and return shots with precision to designated targets.