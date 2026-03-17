外交部：美方已就不实报道公开作出澄清

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

3月17日，外交部发言人林剑主持例行记者会。会上环球时报-环球网记者提问：此前有媒体表示，特朗普称如果中国不在霍尔木兹海峡护航问题上提供协助，他将推迟访华。对美方的表态，中方有何回应？On March 17, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian presided over a regular press conference. A reporter from the Global Times asked: previously, there were media reports claiming that US President Donald Trump said he would postpone his visit to China if China does not help in escort in the Strait of Hormuz. What is China’s response to the US side statement?对此，林剑表示，我们注意到美方已就媒体的不实报道公开作出澄清，表示有关报道是完全错误的，强调访问与霍尔木兹海峡通航问题无关。In response, Lin Jian said that China has noted that the US side has already publicly clarified the inaccurate media reports by stating that the reports are completely false and emphasizing that the visit is unrelated to the issue of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.