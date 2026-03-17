West more dependent on China for supply chains than China on West: Louis-Vincent Gave

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 17, 2026 05:15 PM

When the Western world, especially the US, weaponized the semiconductor industry against China in 2018, China had to de-Westernized the supply chains. It was economically painful but a clear choice. Now the Western world is stuck in a position where the Western world is now far more dependent on China than China is dependent on the Western world: Louis-Vincent Gave, CEO and co-founder of Gavekal Research