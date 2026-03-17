US side has publicly clarified the inaccurate reports: Chinese FM

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 17, 2026 05:34 PM

In response to the Global Times’ inquiry about media reports claiming that US President Donald Trump said he would postpone his visit to China if China does not help in escort in the Strait of Hormuz, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that China has noted that the US side has already publicly clarified the inaccurate media reports by stating that the reports are completely false and emphasizing that the visit is unrelated to the issue of ...